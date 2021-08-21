Murphy signs law that bans contracts with ICE for detention of immigrants

This story originally appeared on NJ Spotlight.

Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation on Friday immediately banning all state and local governments from renewing existing contracts or entering into new contracts with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to house immigration detainees. The law extends to private facilities but does not terminate any current contracts.

This week a private prison in Union County renewed a contract with ICE for another two years. Essex County announced the end of a 13-year relationship with ICE by transferring the last detainee. The state’s two other detention facilities in Hudson and Bergen counties are either capping or no longer taking in new detainees.