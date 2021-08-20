Berks County to detain asylum-seeking immigrant women for feds

After Leinbach and Rivera voted for the change, some in attendance aired their disappointment, noting that no one from the public came to support it.

“Not a single comment in favor!” one man yelled.

Leinabach retorted by saying Berks voters knew he has long supported the center.

“Be seated or leave. … You brought it up, this was an issue in the 2019 campaign. The people of Berks County spoke pretty clearly on this issue,” Leinbach said. “That’s all I’ll say on that.”

The man answered before leaving the meeting.

“They are speaking clearly now, are you listening?” he said.

Leinbach and Rivera defended the center and its workers.

Rivera said the center would have been ordered to be closed if claims made by people who oppose the center were true.

“As Commissioner Leinbach said, had there been any address issues that were not addressed, they would have shut it down a while ago and that has not been the case,” Rivera said.

The new agreement shaves the revenue the county makes from the center from $1,088,100 to $1,033,000, according to county chief financial officer Robert Patrizio.

Immigration lawyer Bridget Cambria was among those who voiced their opposition to the change, saying she is concerned about how women will be treated in the center.

“By transitioning to detaining women, you’re taking a bigger risk,” said the cofounder of ALDEA – The People’s Justice Center, which offers free legal services to immigrant families. “With families and children there is oversight, there’s protection.”

“Women in detention are a particularly vulnerable population, you’re taking a huge risk,” she added.