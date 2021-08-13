York County Prison has no more ICE detainees. Advocates call it a ‘partial victory’

A central Pennsylvania prison ended its contract with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on Thursday, terminating a decadeslong practice in which the federal agency rented out bed space in the local jail to detain immigrant men going through an immigration proceeding.

Immigration advocates initially cheered the decision, saying they hoped it was a step toward their larger goal of ending ICE detention. In reality, many detainees have been sent to other detention centers, in some cases across state lines and farther from their families.

“It’s a partial victory, because at the end of the day we want ICE out of Pennsylvania,” said Blanca Pacheco, co-director of New Sanctuary Movement.

Around 100 immigrants held at the center have been released, according to Pacheco and the advocacy group Juntos. They said another 200 were transferred to facilities as far as away as Florida and Louisiana. Some were deported. Immigration attorney Bridget Cambria, who represented clients detained at York, put the number of transfers lower but affirmed that around 100 were released. ICE declined to provide its own numbers.

And today transfers are happening from York PA to Plymouth Detention in MA – even folks with covid vulnerabilities. https://t.co/WaRgLn38qa — Bridget Cambria (@BridgetCambria8) August 8, 2021

Outside the ICE field office in Philadelphia on Thursday, around 40 people gathered to protest the transfers and ongoing use of detention in the commonwealth.

“We have already begun to build a movement against the immigration imprisonment industry in our state, which seeks to cage our people for profit,” said Erika Guadalupe Núñez, executive director of Juntos.

York was one of three county jails renting bed space to ICE; the other two, in Pike and Clinton counties, will continue operating with funds from the feds. Earlier this year, the Berks Family Residential Center in Berks County, one of three family immigrant detention centers in the United States, stopped detaining families altogether.

But those closures do not necessarily mean there will be less immigrant detention in Pennsylvania. Local news reports indicate that the privately run Moshannon Valley Correctional Facility in Centre County has struck a deal with ICE to reopen its 1,878 beds to immigrant detainees. The Berks County Commission, which owns the Berks Family Residential Center, is considering converting it into a facility for immigrant women.