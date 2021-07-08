Advocates wanted ICE contracts stopped. Now N.J. detainees are being sent to other states

ICE tries to find alternative sites

Vazquez said in his ruling that based on information ICE submitted to the court the Bergen County jail was not accepting detainees and Hudson County was taking some on a limited basis. He said the Elizabeth detention center, which is run by private prison company CoreCivic Inc., houses detainees who are classified as low risk, and therefore the Essex County detainees could not be moved there.

ICE also looked at the Orange County Correctional Facility in Goshen, New York, as a possible site, but Vazquez said the jail was not taking any detainees from New Jersey. He added that ICE also looked at the York County Prison, which takes detainees from the federal agency’s Philadelphia Field Office, but that site is shutting down next month.

While immigration officials generally have broad discretion to decide whether to detain people while they await resolution of their immigration cases, federal immigration law requires those charged or convicted of crimes involving moral turpitude, drugs, aggravated felonies and membership in a terrorist organization to be detained.

When President Joe Biden assumed office in January, the acting secretary of the Department of Homeland Security issued a memo on new immigration enforcement priorities that directed ICE to limit arrests and detainment of individuals who pose a threat to national security, border security and public safety.

Since then, advocates in New Jersey and around the country have accused ICE of not following those guidelines. Advocates who have been pushing for the release of ICE detainees in New Jersey stress that living in the United States without proper authorization is a civil violation, and not a criminal offense. Jordan Weiner, detention attorney for American Friends Service Committee, said many people held by ICE have either completed their criminal sentences, or been charged with a criminal offense, and later allowed to post bail for release before ICE takes custody of them. She said if the criminal justice system has released them that should be enough for them to be able to wait at home for their immigration case to be completed.

“The criminal justice system is more qualified than ICE to determine whether someone is a threat to public safety, and if the criminal justice system had this person finish their sentence or decided to release this person pre-trial on bail, I think they are more qualified to say if this person should be walking around,’’ she said.

Transfers are part of ICE’s routine detention management, according to John Sandweg, former acting director of ICE under the Obama administration. He said under the Obama administration they restricted certain types of transfers, including those that were “bureaucratic convenience” or for “cost.” He said they recognized how disruptive transfers were for those detained.

“Unfortunately, when you say ‘Hey I don’t want any detention facilities in New Jersey,’ what the inadvertent consequence of that could be is that it forces the agency to take people who are priority for detention, or who meet the public-safety criteria and you end up moving them far from their support groups or family members, so there could be some negative consequences around that,’’ he said “I don’t disagree with advocates, and I think we need to take a hard look in this country on how we use immigration detention.”

He said when ICE transfers individuals it looks at several things, including the cost of the bed space to the agency and where beds are available.

He said ICE has other tools at its disposal, such as electronic-monitoring devices that could allow immigration authorities to supervise individuals and ensure they attend their immigration hearings without having to detain them.