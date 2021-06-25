During the run up to the 2020 election, then-presidential candidate Joe Biden’s campaign material called immigration to the United States an “irrefutable source of our strength.”

But when Yessenia Gutierrez, who was raised in Philadelphia by Guatemalan parents, heard recent comments by Vice President Kamala Harris telling Guatemalans not to come to the United States, she was not at all surprised.

“This is a continuation of what [politicians have] always done,” said Gutierrez. “They can say one thing, but do another.”

Migration from Central America to the United States has been steadily increasing since 1990, with factors like climate change, organized crime and economic insecurity driving people northward, according to the think tank The Inter-American Dialogue. Thirty-six thousand of Pennsylvania’s current residents were born in Central America, per the Migration Policy Institute.

During former President Donald Trump’s administration, many people fleeing these conditions were trapped in dangerous refugee camps outside the U.S. border, separated from their children, and vilified in public discourse. Biden campaigned on reversing these policies and updating the U.S. immigration system. While recent White House attention has focused on stopping border migration, local Central American immigrants and activist groups are putting pressure to change laws in the U.S.

In Guatemala in early June, Harris spoke about plans to implement an anti-corruption task force, invest $40 million to boost the education and economic opportunities for Indigenous women, and to give the country 500,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Gutierrez, who is a member of the Movement of Immigrant Leaders in Pennsylvania (MILPA), has been hearing about the root causes of migration being poverty, crime, and corruption, all her life. That’s why she is skeptical about the Biden administration’s ability to address these longstanding issues.

“These corporate politicians can’t be trusted to eradicate poverty in the U.S., in their own country, much less in a region where the U.S. has politically and economically destabilized politics for decades,” she said.

Past attempts to give aid to alleviate poverty and slow migration – for example a program to build outhouses for potato farmers – were not effective, reported the New York Times.