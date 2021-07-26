Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

Coronavirus cases have begun to tick upward again in New Jersey, and Gov. Phil Murphy is urging residents to please get vaccinated against the virus if they haven’t already.

“I beg you,” he said during his Monday press conference. “Unless more of you [who], for whatever reason, have not been vaccinated step up and receive your doses, these risks will remain.”

After enjoying low COVID-19 case rates through the summer, New Jersey, like many states, has started to see an increase again. Health officials reported an additional 594 PCR tests Monday, along with 162 presumed positive antigen tests — up from 272 new cases about a month ago.

Murphy said it’s the highest number of new cases New Jersey has seen since mid-May, as the state was recovering from a spring spike in cases. But he added, the numbers are “almost exclusively” among unvaccinated people.