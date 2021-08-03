New guidance for unvaccinated Delawareans: Get weekly COVID-19 testing

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

Gov. John Carney has been pleading for more Delawareans to get vaccinated against COVID-19, and so far 72.9% of adults have done so.

But cases are rising at an alarming rate — nearly six times higher than just five weeks ago — and 99% of cases this year have occurred in unvaccinated people, a WHYY analysis has found.

With fewer than half of residents ages 12 to 34 still unvaccinated, the governor on Tuesday delivered a new message: Get tested weekly.

Beyond that recommendation, Carney and public health officials also want the unvaccinated to:

Get tested 5-7 days after being exposed to someone with COVID-19.

Isolate at home immediately if they develop symptoms of COVID-19 such as fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

Quarantine at home immediately if exposed to someone with COVID-19.

The governor stressed that fully vaccinated people do not need to quarantine after exposure but to do so if they develop symptoms.