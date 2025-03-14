St. Georges High School to open new in-house mental health center in Middletown, Del.

Inside the room

The mental health space features a game area, where students can unwind and connect with their peer mentors during open hours.(Courtesy of St. Georges Technical High School)

The mental health challenges of children and students have become a growing concern nationwide over the past decade. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 40% of high school students reported feeling persistently sad or hopeless in 2021, and nearly one in five seriously considered suicide. The pressure of academic performance, social media, and personal challenges have left many students in need of spaces where they can seek support without judgment.

At St. Georges Technical High School in Middletown, Delaware, administrators and staff are taking steps to address this need head-on. The school recently became the first public high school in Delaware to open a Sean’s room — a dedicated mental health space modeled after Sean’s House, a well-known support center near the University of Delaware’s campus. At 32,000 square feet, it will be the largest-ever Sean’s Room.

Inside the room
The overarching goal of this space was to create a warm and welcoming environment—one that feels nothing like a clinical or institutional setting. Designed with comfort in mind, the center offers a cozy, inviting atmosphere where students can feel at ease. (Courtesy of St. Georges Technical High School)

A safe space for students

Principal Justin Comegys sees the initiative as a much-needed resource for students navigating mental health challenges.

“Sean’s Room is an extension to Sean’s House, and really it’s bringing the mental health resources on campus into our school,” he said. “It is the first public high school to have a Sean’s Room. It is a space that is about 3,200 square feet. It is the largest ever. There’s only been four of these created, and we are by far the largest and really have created an example for what other schools will hopefully model this space for.”

The room is designed to be more than just a quiet place. It’s a hub of peer-to-peer support also staffed by trained peer mentors from Sean’s House, which consists of primarily University of Delaware students or other trained individuals over the age of 16. These mentors will provide support for students struggling with anxiety, stress, or other emotional concerns.

“We are hoping to offer a lot of resources for kids alongside that peer support system,” said Marty Cunningham, a nurse technology instructor at St. Georges and a board member of Unlock the Light, the organization behind Sean’s House and Sean’s Room.

Unlike traditional guidance offices or wellness centers, which can feel clinical and intimidating, Sean’s Room was intentionally designed to feel warm and welcoming.

“It does not seem at all like you’re in a school. It is not institutional,” said Cunningham. “There are multiple rooms for student use that are kind of designed in different themes. There’s a living room area. There’s a small dining and gaming area. We have a study room that has comfortable seating and desks. We have a room that has some yoga mats and some exercise balls.”

Beyond peer support, students will also have access to affirmation walls, group discussions, and after-school activities that align with the mission of Sean’s House. The goal is to make it a space where students not only seek help in times of crisis but also build a sense of community and belonging.

Addressing a growing crisis

The opening of Sean’s Room comes at a time when mental health concerns among teenagers are reaching critical levels. Comegys emphasized the importance of bringing resources directly to students.

“Suicide is one of the highest reasons for mortality for students,” he said. “And if we’re really going to support our students, we need to just make them aware of the resources that are available and then really just bring them to them.”

Inside the room
There are also dedicated spaces for students to simply sit, engage in conversation with their peers, or take time alone to decompress and recharge. (Courtesy of St. Georges Technical High School)

Two of the biggest barriers to accessing mental health support are availability and transportation. While Sean’s House in Newark is a valuable resource, it isn’t always easy for high school students to reach. Cunningham saw the need for a space like this within the school itself.

“Sean’s House in Newark is tremendous, however, kids have to get there. And that can be a big barrier for them. So bringing some peer support into the building was a huge passion,” she said.

The impact of Sean’s Room is already felt within St. Georges, and it may soon extend to other schools.

“At our recent ribbon-cutting ceremony, our superintendent stood in front of everyone and just doubled down and said, this is something that we’re not only just opening at one of our schools, but we’re going to look to make it happen at all of our four high schools,” Comegys said.

For schools considering a similar approach, Comegys has a simple message: Don’t wait.

“Don’t wait, getting this resource into your building as soon as possible is the best thing for your students,” he urged. “Identifying that space and making this space for students to feel comfortable should be the number one priority.”

Uplifiting signs reading 'Mind', 'Heart;, 'Body' and 'Soul'
Throughout the hallways, students and staff have worked to make the space feel uplifting and supportive, decorating it with words of affirmation and messages of encouragement to bring positivity to every corner. (Courtesy of St. Georges Technical High School)

The opening of Sean’s Room at St. Georges marks a step toward reducing the stigma surrounding mental health care.

“People don’t want to talk about mental health. Sometimes people don’t want to share their journey regarding mental health,” Cunningham said. “However, by opening this room, it’s an example of what the kids are doing, what the staff is doing to make that awareness throughout our building and to continue to reduce a stigma.”

For students who may need more than peer-to-peer mentorship, there is a structured support system in place. If a peer mentor identifies a concern that requires more intervention, they have direct access to the school’s wellness center, guidance counselors, and nurses to ensure students receive the right level of care.

Sean’s Room is set to officially open its doors to students in April. While it has already been used for after-school programs and mental health-related activities, this next step will fully integrate it into the school day, offering students a space to decompress, seek support and find community.

