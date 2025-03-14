From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The mental health challenges of children and students have become a growing concern nationwide over the past decade. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 40% of high school students reported feeling persistently sad or hopeless in 2021, and nearly one in five seriously considered suicide. The pressure of academic performance, social media, and personal challenges have left many students in need of spaces where they can seek support without judgment.

At St. Georges Technical High School in Middletown, Delaware, administrators and staff are taking steps to address this need head-on. The school recently became the first public high school in Delaware to open a Sean’s room — a dedicated mental health space modeled after Sean’s House, a well-known support center near the University of Delaware’s campus. At 32,000 square feet, it will be the largest-ever Sean’s Room.

A safe space for students

Principal Justin Comegys sees the initiative as a much-needed resource for students navigating mental health challenges.

“Sean’s Room is an extension to Sean’s House, and really it’s bringing the mental health resources on campus into our school,” he said. “It is the first public high school to have a Sean’s Room. It is a space that is about 3,200 square feet. It is the largest ever. There’s only been four of these created, and we are by far the largest and really have created an example for what other schools will hopefully model this space for.”

The room is designed to be more than just a quiet place. It’s a hub of peer-to-peer support also staffed by trained peer mentors from Sean’s House, which consists of primarily University of Delaware students or other trained individuals over the age of 16. These mentors will provide support for students struggling with anxiety, stress, or other emotional concerns.

“We are hoping to offer a lot of resources for kids alongside that peer support system,” said Marty Cunningham, a nurse technology instructor at St. Georges and a board member of Unlock the Light, the organization behind Sean’s House and Sean’s Room.

Unlike traditional guidance offices or wellness centers, which can feel clinical and intimidating, Sean’s Room was intentionally designed to feel warm and welcoming.

“It does not seem at all like you’re in a school. It is not institutional,” said Cunningham. “There are multiple rooms for student use that are kind of designed in different themes. There’s a living room area. There’s a small dining and gaming area. We have a study room that has comfortable seating and desks. We have a room that has some yoga mats and some exercise balls.”

Beyond peer support, students will also have access to affirmation walls, group discussions, and after-school activities that align with the mission of Sean’s House. The goal is to make it a space where students not only seek help in times of crisis but also build a sense of community and belonging.