Some N.J. school districts granted “limited” flexibility on COVID test requirements due to vendor issue

New Jersey officials will now allow districts an exception to the testing requirement of Gov. Phil Murphy’s vaccine mandate for school employees.

Gubernatorial spokesperson Alyana Alfaro-Post confirmed Friday that “limited and targeted flexibility” is being granted due to vendor-related delays that prevented some districts from being able to meet Monday’s deadline.

“Districts facing delays are required to have determined the vaccination status of all covered workers, and must be ready to begin testing as soon as the vendor is able, in order to be considered compliant,” she said.