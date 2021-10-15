Jill Biden out to flex political muscle in N.J. governor’s race

McAuliffe says that the president, who carried Virginia by a comfortable 10 percentage points last year, will also be campaigning for him in coming days. In the meantime, President Biden’s approval ratings have fallen to some of the lowest levels of his White House tenure.

“The president of course wants former Gov. McAuliffe to be the future governor of Virginia,” said White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

But she also appeared to be attempting to lower expectations about whether what happens in Virginia next month could be an indicator of national Democratic struggles heading into next year’s midterm elections — when the party’s narrow control of both chambers of Congress is at stake.

“I will leave it to other outside analysts to convey that off-year elections are often not a bellwether,” Psaki said. “We’re going to do everything we can to help former Gov. McAuliffe.”

McAuliffe is counting on women, especially those in the suburbs where Republican candidates saw their support wane during the Trump administration. Vigil said that is precisely “the constituency you bring the first lady in for.”

“Their whole persona is often built on the idea of connecting with constituents. Especially female constituents,” she said, calling the dynamic “annoying to me that that’s the case because these first ladies are political actors and citizens in and of themselves, and yet they get pushed into this narrow corner of, ’Oh, the woman vote.’”

“It does make sense,” Vigil added “it’s just kind of uncomfortable in the modern era to have that be so limited.”

The first lady’s travels come as the president is set to spend his Friday in Connecticut promoting a massive spending plan that Democrats are trying to muscle through Congress despite deep divisions within their own ranks over the final price tag. As both candidate and president, he has introduced himself at some events as “Jill’s husband,” which draws frequent laughs and applause.