Pennsylvania Senate aims to bar school COVID-19 vaccine rule

The Republican-controlled Pennsylvania Senate approved legislation Monday to prevent school children from being required to get a COVID-19 vaccination to attend school, although it likely faces a veto by Gov. Tom Wolf.

The bill passed on party lines, 28-21, and goes to the House of Representatives. Neither the state nor any school district in Pennsylvania require the COVID-19 vaccination to attend school.

Wolf, a Democrat, opposes the bill and has no plans to require the vaccine, his office said.

“The administration has no plans to mandate vaccines for K-12 schools so this is nothing more than a waste of time and taxpayer money, and is a distraction from the real issues Pennsylvanians are facing that Republicans should be addressing,” Wolf’s office said in a statement.