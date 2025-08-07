This story originally appeared on WESA.

Pennsylvania’s two largest school districts are weighing the same question: Can closing schools address declining enrollment and balance the budget?

Both the School District of Philadelphia and Pittsburgh Public Schools face aging school buildings and a myriad of school structures and sizes. But while the districts have a similar task at hand, their approach in addressing these problems differs in one major way — and it has to do with middle school.

Philadelphia currently has 13 different grade-bands configurations, with some schools serving students in grades K-4, K-5, 5-8, 5-12 and everything in between. Superintendent Tony Watlington told board members in June that the district wants to reduce those options to just six grade bands and close all standalone middle schools.

The new configuration will instead emphasize schools that offer some combination of the elementary, middle and high school models, which Watlington said is supported by district data.

“This plan will reduce the number of standalone middle schools because our very detailed research and study of the data over a number of years in Philadelphia, as well as outside of Philadelphia, indicates that students perform better with fewer transitions as they matriculate through their education,” he told board members.

Pittsburgh school leaders, meanwhile, have proposed a different approach to consolidating their varied grade bands. In April 2024, PPS assistant superintendent Nina Sacco shared the district’s intention to transition its buildings “back to educational environments dedicated exclusively to either K-5, 6-8, or 9-12 schools.”

Sacco said these dedicated spaces will allow educators to “nurture” the unique academic, social, and emotional needs students have at each stage.

Both closure plans have drawn mixed reactions. Some parents in Pittsburgh say they look forward to more dedicated spaces for middle schoolers, while others say they prefer the community feel a K-8 school creates.

Which structure supports students best?

Philadelphia, with its 250 school buildings, is roughly five times the size of Pittsburgh. The Pittsburgh closure plan would shrink the district from 54 to 39 school buildings, and disband the 11 K-8 schools currently in use.

While district officials in Philadelphia have yet to announce their school-level plans, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported that about a third of the city’s school buildings use less than half of their capacity. A little less than half of Pittsburgh schools, comparatively, were similarly underused, according to estimates using 2021 capacity figures.

District officials in both cities say it is more difficult to offer rigorous and expanded courses in under-enrolled schools. In Pittsburgh, only 13 of the 23 schools serving students in sixth, seventh and eighth grades offered Algebra 1, according to consultants’ analysis last year. Just four of those schools provided lessons in world languages.

Should Philadelphia and Pittsburgh relocate middle-grade students to expanded elementary schools or standalone middle schools?

Mary Beth Schaefer, an associate professor of adolescent education at St. John’s University in New York, said that while K-8 schools can be successful environments for middle-grade students, she generally prefers the standalone 6-8 model.

What’s most important, Schaefer said, is that district leaders carefully implement the key components of a good middle school program: teams of teachers working collaboratively, course offerings that allow students to explore their interests, and “advisory” programs that give students a place to share their emotions.

“And from my experience, it’s easier to implement the middle school concept in a standalone building, where everyone is steeped in the same culture of the middle grades child and those unique middle grades needs,” Schaefer explained.

She said that doesn’t mean that it cannot happen in a K-8 school. But doing so, she emphasized, requires districts to be intentional about how they make their upper-grade programs distinct from the lower ones.