Democrats sweep school board elections at Pine-Richland and across Pennsylvania

This story originally appeared on WESA.

A slate of Democratic candidates won four seats on the Pine-Richland school board last night and unseated one incumbent with ties to a statewide movement of conservative education leaders.

The sweep capped an Election Day marked by Democratic victories in school board races statewide.

Pine-Richland electee Randy Augustine and his peers on the Together for PR slate won over voters with slogans like “excellence over extremism.”

“School board positions are theoretically supposed to be non-partisan, non-political positions,” Augustine said. “A number of the school board members were trying to push a political agenda, focusing on culture war issues, not focusing on the students.”

The Republican-led school board initiated policies that gave board members the final say over which books were included in school libraries and challenged books with LGBTQ characters . The district’s teachers union issued a vote of no confidence in the majority of school board members this spring.

“ It was becoming toxic, and the turmoil, I think, was spreading,” said fellow Together for PR winner Melissa Vecchi. “People just wanted to see it back to boring.”

Vecchi said students also got involved in the campaign to overturn the board’s conservative majority. Pine-Richland High School seniors not yet eligible to vote wrote more than 600 letters in an effort to sway neighbors.

Defeated incumbent Christina Brussalis founded the Pennsylvania School Directors Coalition last year, which hosted conservative leaders at its trainings and billed itself as a “much-needed resource for elected school directors throughout Pennsylvania.” The group’s Facebook page hasn’t been active since April of last year.

Brussalis could not be immediately reached for comment.