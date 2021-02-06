Stay home on Monday, Philadelphia Federation of Teachers urges its members

The Philadelphia Federation of Teachers has directed its members to stay home on Monday because of COVID-19 concerns.

In a statement, PFT president Jerry Jordan said the district’s school buildings aren’t safe for occupancy.

“I am disgusted that the district would continue forward with a path towards reopening buildings that again puts my dedicated members in harm’s way,” said Jordan.

According to Superintendent William Hite’s reopening plan, teachers and staff that work with children in kindergarten through second grade are due back on Monday, Feb. 8. Children in that age group who are opted into the hybrid plan will return on Feb. 22.

An outpouring of teachers and parents have taken to Twitter, concerned over the reopening plans. The PFT coordinated a public letter-writing campaign, asking Mayor Jim Kenney and city officials to delay in-person learning. So far, community members have sent over 6,000 letters.

In a statement Thursday, Jordan doubled down on the union’s concerns about poor ventilation in classrooms and schools, some of which have no functioning HVAC systems. He said the city has provided neither concrete data nor safe solutions.

The district is currently installing over 1,000 fans in classroom windows to improve air circulation. Jordan said this solution is “offensive.”