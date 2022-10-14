The Perkasie natives were both home from college in 2020 and had lost their internships because of the pandemic. At the time, Kolby was still studying finance at Penn State, and Kaleb was in his sophomore year at Temple University.

One day while browsing for treats for their family dog, Cooper, the duo realized there weren’t any locally-made options available, or ingredients they felt comfortable giving their cavapoo pup.

The siblings were discouraged by the available options, but inspiration soon took over.

“We knew it could be done differently,” said Kaleb Rush, who is currently in his senior year of college, studying entrepreneurship and marketing. Dog food, the 21-year-old said, could be made “more transparently with fresh quality products and ingredients.”

So they decided to make it themselves.

“What better way to replace an internship than to create your own business?” said Kolby.

From a family kitchen to a brick and mortar

With a $1,500 investment from the siblings themselves, and the knowledge they had gained at college, the Rush brothers got to work on creating a product that was high quality and made from ingredients so fresh, even humans could eat it.

In their home kitchen, the duo developed recipes and revised batch after batch, earning approval from Cooper, the business’ “chief tasting officer.” They also had support from their dad and grandpa, who had both worked in the dog food industry.

After weeks of perfecting a treat recipe, the brothers left the kitchen and started knocking on doors to offer free samples, while physically distanced.

“We’d be wearing a mask,” recalled Kolby. “We would stand a few feet from them, ask them if they’d be interested, tell our story, tell them about the ingredients.”

That summer, the pair started to sell treats at farmer’s markets and community events.

“That’s when it really started to pick up and turned into something more real,” explained Kolby.

The business operated on a smaller scale, mostly online, until the brothers decided they wanted to go bigger. Earlier this year, they were one of five innovative and early-stage businesses that received a $25,000 investment from Bucks Built Startup Fund.

That money has allowed them to further their commitment to transparency and open up a physical location that allows for customers to see how treats are made, and what ingredients are used.

When people walk into the shop, they can see everything that’s going on in the kitchen, from the ingredients to the equipment.

“This is our way of proving just how fresh and quality we’re making the treats and what we’re doing behind the scenes,” said Kolby.

“We’re buying restaurant quality proteins, which is the most important thing for flavor,” said Kaleb. “And then all the other ingredients we use are used on a daily basis: potato flour, vegetable oil. These are things that us humans consume without even thinking.”

This means that technically, humans can eat the snacks too — and they have.

“We’ve been told it tastes just like any jerky,” said Kolby, who is a fan of the meat lovers’ treats.

“Product quality is the most important thing here at Saint Rocco’s. That is the reason we started this. And we just care about feeding your dog the freshest, most high-quality treat,” Kaleb emphasized.

All of the products are made on-site. Meat proteins are mixed in with ingredients like oats, peanut butter, pumpkin, and so on, then shaped into bigger meatloaf-like forms.

“After about 48 hours in the fridge, it slices like butter into the strip form that our furry friends are accustomed to,” explained Kolby. (You know, those thick strips that kind of look like bacon.) After 16 to 20 hours in the dehydrator, they’re ready to be packaged and enjoyed by pups of all sizes, ages, and breeds.