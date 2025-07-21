Historic Philadelphia’s youngest performer nerds out on history

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

As a self-described history nerd, Zoe Levenstein, 17, of Fairmount, has been visiting the historic sites of Independence National Historic Park every summer for most of her life.

Unlike many Philadelphians who wait for visitors to come in from out of town before exploring downtown historic sites, Levenstein eagerly looks forward to Historic Philadelphia, Inc’s annual “Once Upon a Nation” storytelling benches placed throughout the historic district.

“Every summer, from probably 4 years old and on, my family would come down and do the benches,” she said. “We would do all the benches at least once a summer, sometimes twice or three times.”

She got to know particular performers and sought them out, like Courtney Mitchell, who has been with Historic Philadelphia since 2008.

“She was my favorite when I was little. She would also work the Christmas Village at Macy’s so I would see her there, too,” Levenstein said. “She’s so animated. She’s so into every single move that she does. She is such a ball of energy.”

Now Levenstein is on the other side of the bench as the youngest storyteller in the “Once Upon a Nation” roster of 40 performers. Stationed outside Carpenters’ Hall wearing the uniform of a beige polo shirt, she waits for visitors to amble by and asks if they would like to hear a story from Philadelphia’s history.