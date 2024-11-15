An Old City archeologist writes an opera for a murdered 19th century woman

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Alice Tierney, of Old City, entered the historical record in 1880 by the way she died.

According to a Jan. 28, 1880, account in a Philadelphia newspaper, The Times, the 45-year-old “dissipated woman” was indulging in a night of drinking and singing with friends. Tierney reportedly left the premises of her boarding room at 105 Callowhill Road, a house of a “cheap and nasty order,” to get more alcohol and never to return.

She was discovered the next morning dead in the backyard, strangled and tied to a fence. Police at the time ruled it an accident, claiming her clothes rode up around her neck while trying to climb the fence, strangling her as she fell.

It’s an explanation Jacqueline Goldfinger finds altogether unlikely.

“It’s not the way physics works,” said the playwright and librettist of the new opera, “Alice Tierney.” “Your pantaloons just don’t go up around your neck.”

“It would be the most freak accident,” said opera composer Melissa Dunphy, suspecting foul play. “It doesn’t make sense.”

“Alice Tierney,” the opera, is having its regional premiere on Nov. 15 and 16 at West Chester University. It had its world premiere last year at Oberlin College, Ohio, which commissioned Dunphy to write it.

The opera tells the story of a group of archeology doctoral students at a dig site, hoping to find something interesting enough to be the basis of a dissertation. They discover artifacts associated with Alice Tierney, but their constructed stories about her become reflections of their own lives rather than historic truth.

The story of the opera is, in many ways, a reflection of the composer’s life.

Dunphy stumbled upon the tragic death of Tierney while researching the history of her house at 103 Callowhill, which has become something of an obsession ever since she and her husband Matt discovered the property’s privy almost ten years ago. A privy is the pit of an outhouse, where historically residents would throw trash which later becomes a treasure trove of pottery, glass and even bones, dating to the 18th and 19th centuries.