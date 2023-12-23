    The New Land: Mezzo-Soprano – Katie Trigg

    On this episode of On Stage at Curtis, you only get one chance to make a good first impression.

    Air Date: December 22, 2023

    On this episode of On Stage at Curtis, you only get one chance to make a good first impression. For her first time in the U.S., Katie Trigg makes a great impression, diving into her new adventure at Curtis and singing her way onto the stages of the Kimmel Center and the Philadelphia Film Center. Katie takes us behind the curtain of her first film opera and her journey away from home.

    Experience student recitals by today's finest young classical musicians on the stage of Field Concert Hall at the Curtis Institute of Music.

