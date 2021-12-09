Philadelphia City Council is one step closer to enacting legislation that would make permanent the city’s emergency eviction diversion program, a pandemic-inspired alternative to landlord-tenant court credited with keeping thousands of residents in their homes while dramatically reducing the number of eviction proceedings in the city.

Following a hearing held on Wednesday, Council’s Committee on Housing, Neighborhood Development, and the Homeless approved a bill that would keep the heralded program intact through 2022. It’s currently set to expire at the end of this year.

The bill could be passed by the full Council as early as next week.

“We are on a path towards long-term sustainability and seeing resolutions other than eviction moving forward,” said Councilmember Helen Gym, who introduced the measure in November.

The bill does not spell out specifics on a permanent version of the program. It simply enables Philadelphia to continue the effort on its own, without authorization from the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania, which has overseen the temporary program on an emergency basis.