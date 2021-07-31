Facing eviction? Philly’s Black clergy may be able to help

Philadelphia’s Black clergy are coming out to support tenants as the federal moratorium that had shielded renters from eviction comes to an end.

“We have a responsibility to them holistically, physically, mentally, spiritually, and in any way possible that we can help them to have a better quality of life,” Rev. Robert Collier, president of The Black Clergy of Philadelphia and Vicinity and pastor of Galilee Baptist Church in Roxborough, said at a town hall focused on eviction prevention hosted by his organization and City Councilmember Helen Gym.

Evictions in Philadelphia disproportionately affect people of color and the demographic most at risk tends to be Black women — a phenomenon only exacerbated by the pandemic.

Bishop J. Louis Felton, vice president of Black Clergy of Philadelphia and pastor of Mt. Airy Church of God in Christ, said his faith leads him to believe in housing equality.

“It is of urgent importance that we address housing in as much as the God that we preach, worship, and serve is presented as the householder in Scripture,” Felton said. “We’re here to … open our hearts and engage in honest, open dialogue to seek solutions to make fair and safe housing a reality for all our citizens.”

Other Philadelphia-areas faith leaders that attended included Archbishop Mary Floyd Palmer, Rev. Jerome Fordham, Rev. Sharon McClain, Dr. Rochelle Coles, Rev. Jeanette Davis, Rev. Maxine Collier, Bishop Bill Speakes, Rev. Lugenure Jones, and Rev. Dr. Bernice Baxter.

President Joe Biden asked Congress Thursday to extend the moratorium because of a recent nationwide COVID spike caused by the delta variant, but as of Friday, the moratorium remains set to end Saturday.

Collier offered five tips to congregants and others facing trouble with a landlord.