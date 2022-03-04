City Council approves emergency paid leave bill for Philly employers

Philadelphia City Council has approved a new sick leave mandate, but it was not without some controversy.

The measure would require city employers to provide paid sick leave to workers during a public health emergency. Employees who work 40 hours per week would be able to use 40 hours of paid leave. Part time workers would receive the same amount of leave as their average number of hours over a seven day period. The requirement would expire one week after the declared end of the health emergency.

Councilmember Kendra Brooks introduced the bill to extend mandatory sick leave for businesses with 25 employees or more, up from 10 in the original version of the legislation.

African American Chamber of Commerce head Regina Hairston said about 2,800 additional businesses in Philadelphia would be impacted by the mandate, and it would “act as a hurdle to surviving this recovery.”