Philadelphia is slated to receive $11.8 million in additional funding for its touted Emergency Rental Assistance Program, an initiative launched more than two years ago to help renters and landlords financially burdened by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services will soon send $6.9 million to the city as part of a larger reallocation, the second of its kind this year. A total of eight counties, including Montgomery and Delaware, will receive more than $19 million for rental assistance.

In the coming weeks, the U.S. Department of Treasury will be sending the city $4.9 million for the initiative.

All of this new funding must be obligated by the end of September.