Working from home during the pandemic

Air Date: April 2, 2020 10:00 am
Alison Steffensen is joined by her daughter, Elin, 3, as she works at the home office she set up in the front yard of her home in Sacramento, Calif., Friday, March 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

Guests: Stewart Friedman, Barbara Larson

The coronavirus has closed millions of offices and many Americans are now working from home. Their kitchens, bedrooms, living rooms, and even backyards have become “home offices.” But not all jobs or people are geared for remote work, particularly in these stressful and challenging times. Many people share workspace with spouses, kids, roommates, and pets which makes staying on task even more difficult. This hour — how to make working from home work during the pandemic. We’ll talk about ways to stay productive and focused during the day, how to balance work, life and family when everything is at home, and the do’s and don’ts of videoconferencing.  Our guests are BARBARA LARSON, management professor at Northeastern University, and STEWART FRIEDMAN, organizational psychologist at the Wharton School and co-author of Parents Who Lead.

