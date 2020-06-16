Donate

The future of the office: remote work after the pandemic

Air Date: June 17, 2020 10:00 am
Michael Prell, who works in IT, working from home in his living room (Jessica Kourkounis for Keystone Crossroads)

Michael Prell, who works in IT, working from home in his living room (Jessica Kourkounis for Keystone Crossroads)

Guests: Prithwaraj Choudhury, Nancy Rothbard

A vast experiment in remote work started when the pandemic forced almost 50% of American workers to work from home. But as states around the country reopen, not all workplaces are calling their employees back to the office and many workers are asking to continue telecommuting. Some tech companies including Twitter, Facebook and Square have announced that they will allow many of their employees to permanently work from home. This hour, what could the future of office work look like? We’ll talk about the long and short-term benefits of telecommuting for employees and employers and how it impacts the work/life balance. And we’ll discuss the workers who are left out of these remote work arrangements.  Among our guests are PRITHWIRAJ CHOUDHURY, a professor at the Harvard Business School and NANCY ROTHBARD, a professor at the Wharton School.

