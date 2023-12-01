Monthly rents in Philly remain historically high despite slight decrease

Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

Monthly rents in Philadelphia are now on par with national averages, according to a new report from rental platform Zumper.

The median rent for a one-bedroom apartment is $1,499, a dollar short of the national average.

The median rent for a two-bedroom place is $1,750, about $100 off the national number.

Both figures represent slight decreases compared to last month, but rents remain historically high as the city continues to grapple with an affordability crisis and a weak housing market.

“The pandemic, everyone was kind of cooped up from 2020 basically through 2022. So 2022 was the year where basically everyone who wanted to move moved, so there was just a lot of demand and a lot of competition,” said Zumper spokesperson Crystal Chen.

And yet Philadelphia is still one of the few cities in the country where it is cheaper to buy than rent a typical home. It’s more toss up than slam dunk these days, though, as home prices remain overvalued and mortgage rates remain high.