The Norristown center was scheduled to be open only on Wednesday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, but a disaster declaration would allow for the creation of a longer-term disaster recovery center.

On entering, residents register with the county, fill out forms detailing the number of people in a given household and the extent of the damage to their home, and answer questions about their immediate needs, such as housing, food, or clothing.

After that, individuals get a number and then are escorted into a room with representatives of all the agencies offering assistance.

“The Red Cross is in the next room over, and they are helping to have people on a short term basis. And then our county agency, Your Way Home, is working to house people for the longer term for those who need it,” Arkoosh said.

Renters in Montgomery County are being advised to follow the same steps.

“Landlords also should be making sure that they are putting in for their damages as well, so that we know the rental buildings and facilities that are impacted. And also the shelter for people who have an immediate need is still open at the Norristown Area High School,” County Commissioners Vice Chair Ken Lawrence said.

Before the center’s doors opened, a Red Cross representative highlighted for volunteers the need to identify community members having a tough time dealing emotionally with their losses as a result of the storm.

Outside, the line swelled to more than 100 people, many with no place to go because of the damage wrought by Ida’s devastating rain and wind.

Justin Stoeckle, 40, lived in Bridgeport until he was flooded out.

“We lost everything. We lost all of our vehicles, we lost our house, we lost everything,” Stoeckle said.

Now, he said, his back is against the wall.

“I’m a single, disabled father of two kids. I have a hotel stay for two weeks. And after that, I don’t know what I’m going to do. So I mean, you know, right now everything is up in the air,” Stoeckle said.

He said he and his neighbors were either notified too late or not at all by local officials as the floodwaters rushed into their homes.

“I had to swim out with my 12-year-old son and my 14-year-old son. And my 12-year-old son didn’t talk for three days, he was shaking. That’s all he did for three days,” Stoeckle said. “So I’m sure he’s going to need some kind of therapy, but I had to send them to my mom’s house in Fleetwood, Pennsylvania, just because of everything that’s going on and how he’s traumatized.”

On top of that, Stoeckle said, his car was towed and he’s being charged for the tow fees.

Melissa Spiron, 43, said she lost her belongings after the flooding in Bridgeport overwhelmed her basement and her first floor.

Her biggest need is figuring out how to pick up all the pieces, she said.

“We own the house, I don’t rent. We can’t leave. How are we going to make it through?” Spiron said.

According to Commissioner Lawrence, 75 families in Bridgeport are currently displaced. Representatives from Bridgeport and other hard-hit towns, such as Upper Dublin, Lower Providence, and Norristown, were on hand at the center to meet with affected residents.

Brenda Poole, 72, of Norristown, has nowhere to stay since the apartment she shared with her son was deemed uninhabitable because of water damage. Located off Schuylkill Avenue, the apartment complex was right in the flood zone.

Though she said she’s run into some issues with the Red Cross, Poole complimented her apartment managers.

“I think the complex is willing to give us all our money back. I’m glad about that so that we can find another place,” Poole said.

But the big question on her mind is: Where will she be able to find a place on such short notice?