Fully restoring Schuylkill River Trail in Philly post-Ida could take months

The floodwaters that seeped onto Philadelphia’s Schuylkill River Trail from the remnants of Hurricane Ida have receded, and volunteers have helped clear out mud to make the trail walkable. Still, it will be months until the trail looks the way it did before.

According to the Schuylkill River Development Corporation, last week’s severe storm knocked out lighting along the trail; about 300 feet of fencing that separates people from the railroad tracks was damaged; a dock washed down the river; and the public restroom needs to be pumped after flooding.

“That’s going to be a big cost to repair and probably will happen over a period of months,” said Joe Syrnick, president and CEO of the SRDC.

The trail is still closed from Lock Street to Shawmont Avenue because of dangerous conditions, and the city is asking residents to continue to avoid recreational boating and kayaking on the river.