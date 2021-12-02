Philadelphians have gotten more Ida aid than residents of any other Pa. county

Already more than 43,200 Philadelphia households have applied for the aid and received a total of over $47 million, according to FEMA. That’s the majority of registrations statewide, where more than 63,500 households in eight eligible counties have applied and received more than $71,000. Donahue said FEMA is still receiving close to 1,000 new registrations statewide each day, mostly from Philly. The seven other eligible counties are Bedford, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, Northampton, and York.

The goal of the program is not to restore a property to its pre-disaster state, but to make sure a home is habitable and a household has a car to get around, Donahue said.

“Anything that would keep you from living in the house — a door being blown in, or windows being busted from the floodwaters pushing them out, or maybe your foundation collapsed due to the water,” he said. “There may be some funding to help with that.”

Housing-related assistance can include help paying rent if you’re displaced from your home or money for home repairs. FEMA will only pay to help with repairs at a primary residence and will not pay for any costs already covered by insurance.

Individual Assistance can also pay for personal property, like a damaged car, if it’s your only source of transportation, clothing, a refrigerator or a TV.

A household can get up to $36,000 in housing-related assistance and up to $36,000 for personal property — but that’s not the norm, Donahue said. The average household in Pennsylvania has received $3,600 for housing assistance and $1,000 in other assistance after Ida. There are no income limits on the program.

Individuals can apply by phone at 1-800-621-3362, but FEMA officials say the fastest way is to apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov, by computer or mobile device. The initial registration takes just around 20 minutes, Donahue said. FEMA operators are available until 11pm each day to help.

To apply, you’ll need to provide the following information:

The address of your damaged home

Directions to your property

Your Social Security number or that of a minor child in your household

Your annual household income

The condition of your damaged home

Insurance information, if available

A phone number where you can be contacted and an address where you can get mail

Bank account information, including an account number and bank routing number, if you want to set up direct deposit

Later, an inspector will visit your property to confirm the damage.

FEMA money can get to an applicant’s bank account within 7-10 days, said Donahue.

The deadline for eligible Pa. residents to apply for Individual Assistance is midnight, Dec. 10.

“Once you’re registered, you don’t have to complete the process if you decide you don’t want to go through it,” FEMA spokesperson Renee Bafalis said. “But if you’re not in the system and that timeframe comes, you have no alternative to go back and go into the system again.”