Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover.

Bucks County commissioners have thrown a wrench into efforts to privatize the county’s wastewater system.

Water company Aqua Pennsylvania had offered to pay the Bucks County Water and Sewer Authority $1.1 billion for control of the county’s wastewater system. The deal would have been part of a controversial pattern of water system privatization across Pennsylvania, but commissioners left the plan’s future in doubt when they formally opposed it Tuesday.

After Commissioners Bob Harvie, Diane Ellis-Marseglia, and Gene DiGirolamo came out against the plan, the Bucks County Water and Sewer Authority (BCWSA) chair quickly indicated he no longer supported selling the wastewater system.

“We respect Commissioners Harvie and Ellis-Marseglia’s opinions and have always believed their position on the proposed sale would be vitally important to any decision we make. We were never going to be in conflict with the commissioners’ position,” BCWSA Chair John Cordisco said in his own statement.

The commissioners’ statements all included a similar rationale for opposing the deal.

Marseglia said public concerns were a key reason she was calling BCWSA to “end consideration” of the transaction.

Those concerns, she said, were “clear, nonpartisan, and near-universal,” including fears of rising rates and losing a public entity to a private corporation, “under which [the county would] no longer have any oversight.”

Harvie said he had personally asked Cordisco and the BCWSA board to “stop any negotiations” with Aqua America and that he believes “the board of the BCWSA will do what is necessary.”

DiGirolamo said it is in the best interests of Bucks County residents “that the authority end its negotiations with Aqua, Inc.”

On its website, the BCWSA detailed a few of the reasons its leaders had given for considering selling the wastewater system to Aqua Pennsylvania. They included the ability to pay off county debt with proceeds from the sale, and likely future costs associated with updating an aging sewer system. “A private entity like Aqua Pennsylvania,” BCWSA leaders wrote, “can handle infrastructure needs more efficiently and effectively since they can spread costs and work over a larger system.”