Eagle Arms Productions, the largest firearms show promoter in Pennsylvania, will no longer sell so-called ghost gun kits.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro made the announcement in Philadelphia Monday, where law enforcement has detected an increased presence of these weapons, which are bought as kits to be assembled into untraceable firearms without serial numbers. People are not required to go through background checks to buy them.

Shapiro said the agreement struck between prosecutors and the gun show promoter is the first of its kind in the country. An Eagle Arms representative confirmed the agreement, but declined further comment.

“We’ve become the first state in the nation to do something about this, to bridge the strained relationships between gun enthusiasts and those who want more gun reform,” Shapiro said. “Today, we here in Philadelphia show it’s possible.”

In 2019, law enforcement seized 99 of these untraceable weapons, and removed 250 more from the streets in 2020, and Shapiro said it seems the do-it-yourself weapons are only growing in popularity. In the first two months of the year, law enforcement has seized 80 of these in Philadelphia.

“Ghost guns are quickly becoming the weapon of choice for criminals and fueling the gun violence epidemic,” said Shapiro.