This story originally appeared on 6abc.

A Philadelphia jury has reached a verdict in the third day of deliberations in the trial of Maurice Hill.

The 41-year-old was accused of shooting at Philadelphia police officers during an hourslong standoff in August of 2019.

Hill was found guilty of the attempted murder of several police officers, along with multiple counts of aggravated assault. He was also found not guilty on drug charges.

It happened on the 3700 block of North 15th Street in the city’s Tioga-Nicetown section.

Authorities said Hill fired more than 100 rounds at narcotics officers before surrendering.