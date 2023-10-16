Arrest made in killing of Philadelphia police officer Richard Mendez

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

An arrest has been made in the killing of a Philadelphia police officer last week in a parking garage at Philadelphia International Airport.

Police officials are holding a news conference at 2:30 p.m. with more details.

Ofc. Richard Mendez, 50, died after he and another officer, 60-year-old Raul Ortiz, confronted several people breaking into a vehicle late Thursday night.

Mendez, who had been on the force for more than 20 years, was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Ortiz, a 20 year veteran of the force, was shot in the arm and was released from the hospital on Saturday.

Authorities said the suspects fled in an SUV reported stolen a week ago that was later seen at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia dropping off 18-year-old Jesus Herman Madera Duran, who authorities say was believed to be involved in the confrontation with the officers.

Duran had been shot in the chest, abdomen and left arm and was pronounced dead around 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

It wasn’t clear if any other suspects were wounded in the shooting, authorities said, or how many of them had fired weapons.

The slain officer’s gun has not been located and it wasn’t immediately known whether anyone fired it, Stanford said.

Police released video showing “at least one suspect” as well as the vehicle used to drop off Madera Duran at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

Over the weekend, Action News learned a black Dodge Charger was found in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood.

Officials believe it is connected to the suspects involved in the shooting and is linked to the case.

The reward for information leading to an arrest stands at $225,000.