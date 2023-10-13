1 officer dead, 1 injured after shooting in parking garage at Philadelphia International Airport

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

One Philadelphia police officer is dead and another was injured in a shooting at a parking garage at the Philadelphia International Airport on Thursday night.

Police say it happened just after 11 p.m. as the two officers were coming into work at parking garage D.

At the scene, the officers observed multiple suspects attempting to break in to nearby vehicles.

When the officers intervened, the suspects opened fire, according to Interim Commissioner John Stanford.

One officer was hit multiple times in the upper body and the other was struck in the arm.

The officer who was shot multiple times was transported to Penn Presbyterian Hospital for treatment. The second officer was originally taken to Methodist Hospital for treatment, but was later taken to Jefferson Hospital.

The officer taken to Penn Presbyterian was later pronounced dead. Officials have not yet released the officer’s identity but said he was 50 years old with over 20 years on the force.