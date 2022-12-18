Donate

Police investigating shooting outside King of Prussia Mall

    By
  • 6abc
    Updated Dec. 18, 2022 4:28 pm

This story originally appeared on 6abc 

Pennsylvania (WPVI) — Police are on the scene of a shooting outside of the King of Prussia Mall.

It happened Sunday afternoon in the parking lot outside of the Seasons 52 grill.

At least 23 spent shell casings were found at the scene.

There was no immediate word on injuries or what police department was involved.

Action News is working to gather more information.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.

