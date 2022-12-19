South Jersey boater shares story of survival after being lost at sea

Ten days later they found themselves way off course. There were times they thought they were going to die.

“I said, ‘Lord, all I want to see is my new granddaughter. She’s only 18 months old.’ And he listened to me,” recalled Joe Ditomasso while sitting with Minnie, a Bichon poodle mix.

“We were sailing along great for like three days. We were moving. Then that first storm hit. When that hit, that’s when the problems start. The sail broke first, then the steering broke. Then after that, we just battled the sea,” added Joe Ditomasso.

That set them on a downhill spiral for days, off course, no navigation, no mast, no power, no food and no water.