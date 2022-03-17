Brush fires send smoke billowing over National Park, New Jersey and Christiana, Delaware

Meanwhile, crews in New Castle County, Delaware were called out to battle a brush fire near ChristianaCare Hospital.

Chopper 6 was overhead shortly after 4 p.m. to see some smoke still rising into the air.

The scene of the fire is bordered by Continental Drive, Harmony Road and Interstate 95.

There was no word on how the fire started. No injuries have been reported.

ChristianaCare issued a statement reading:

“We are in contact with the New Castle County Office of Emergency Management and are monitoring the impact of the smoke as it relates to our facility. At this time, the fire is not causing any disruption to our operations. We will continue to watch the situation as it develops and ensure that we maintain a safe environment for our patients and caregivers.”