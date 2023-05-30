100-acre wildfire burning in Gloucester County
The fire is burning in a wooded area spanning both Franklin and Monroe townships.
This story originally appeared on 6abc.
Firefighters are working to contain a 100-acre wildfire in Gloucester County, New Jersey.
The fire is burning in a wooded area spanning both Franklin and Monroe townships in the White Oaks Wildlife Management Area.
The New Jersey Forest Fire Service has dubbed the blaze the Box Turtle Fire.
The fire was 0% contained as of the service’s last update late Monday.
That update also said one structure was being threatened by the flames.
No road closures have been reported.
Video from Chopper 6 on Tuesday morning showed smoke still rising from the forest.
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.