Gainey likely to become Pittsburgh’s first Black mayor; Peduto concedes in Democratic primary

State Rep. Ed Gainey appears to have defeated two-term incumbent Mayor Bill Peduto, the first time a sitting mayor has lost a re-election bid in modern memory. Gainey is all but certain to become Pittsburgh’s first Black mayor.

“A city is changed when we all come together,” Gainey said in a speech to supporters Tuesday night. “I believe we can have a city for all, and we will work hard. Not just I, as mayor, but we, as a community, and we as a city will work to build a better city of Pittsburgh for everybody. We will embrace justice, we will do all that we have to do to make this a city that is welcoming for everybody.”

Peduto conceded just before 10:30 p.m. “I just called [Ed Gainey] and congratulated him on earning the Democratic endorsement for Mayor of the city of Pittsburgh. Wishing him well,” Peduto tweeted. “Thank you Pittsburgh for the honor of being your Mayor these past 8 years. I will remain forever grateful.”

“We put together a coalition that helped to change the city of Pittsburgh. That work laid the groundwork for a new generation of progressive leaders to be able to run for office,” Peduto told his supporters Tuesday night. “I pledge to do my work in order to help to elect the first Black mayor in Pittsburgh, and I’m asking you to do the same. ”

Gainey’s win is all the more notable, and presumably more painful for the incumbent, because he and Peduto were once allies. And talking to reporters shortly after voting on Tuesday morning, Peduto depicted himself as a transformational figure who made possible the very movement that seemed, by that evening, to be leaving him behind.

“Go back and look at my record since 2001, when I was the lone voice of progressivism in the city of Pittsburgh, when I took on the Democratic political machine,” he urged reporters. “I was able to clear a pathway for many of the candidates today that are standing against me … to take the slings and arrows in order to give them an opportunity to run.”