Though Philadelphia’s ‘Heat Health Emergency’ has been extended again, some relief from the hot temperatures may soon be on the way.

According to 6abc, Sunday is the peak of the heatwave the region has been experiencing for the past several days, and temperatures are expected to remain in the high 80s to mid 90s throughout the week.

The city has extended the Heat Health Emergency through Monday at 8 p.m., though rain could be hitting Philadelphia that day, which may bring down the heat a little. NWS Meteorologist Matt Brudy explains how the cold front hitting the region will affect temperatures this week.

“It does look like we’re going to get relief here with a cold front that comes through,” Brudy said. “And we should be seeing at least a day or two of some lower dew points, lower moisture in the air, which will help it feel a little bit cooler outside.”

However, the rain coming through could pose a slight risk to the region.

“We are in a two out of five slight risk from the Storm Prediction Center for severe weather tomorrow, mainly for damaging winds,” Brudy said “The timing of that looks to be late afternoon, early evening at this point.”