Philadelphia Heat Health Emergency extended through Monday
Though Philadelphia’s ‘Heat Health Emergency’ has been extended again, some relief from the hot temperatures may soon be on the way.
According to 6abc, Sunday is the peak of the heatwave the region has been experiencing for the past several days, and temperatures are expected to remain in the high 80s to mid 90s throughout the week.
The city has extended the Heat Health Emergency through Monday at 8 p.m., though rain could be hitting Philadelphia that day, which may bring down the heat a little. NWS Meteorologist Matt Brudy explains how the cold front hitting the region will affect temperatures this week.
“It does look like we’re going to get relief here with a cold front that comes through,” Brudy said. “And we should be seeing at least a day or two of some lower dew points, lower moisture in the air, which will help it feel a little bit cooler outside.”
However, the rain coming through could pose a slight risk to the region.
“We are in a two out of five slight risk from the Storm Prediction Center for severe weather tomorrow, mainly for damaging winds,” Brudy said “The timing of that looks to be late afternoon, early evening at this point.”
The Philadelphia Phillies are currently in a five-game home stand during the heatwave, but that’s not stopping fans from hitting up Citizens Bank Park. More than 28,000 fans were in attendance Sunday, including Allen Koszi, Jr.
His family planned this trip four months ago, and had no idea that temperatures were going to be the highest in over a decade. Koszi says the heatwave is just another stressor to deal with, on top of the pandemic and inflation.
“It seems like it’s just piling on, but then it just seems like par for the course, too,” Koszi said. “Like, why not? Like, what’s next?”
As of last Friday, a total of 1,290 PECO customers’ accounts were shut off for nonpayment despite the pause on utility shutoffs. The Philadelphia Water Department delayed shutoffs due to the Emergency, but will resume them once it’s lifted.
SEPTA has four “cooling buses” located throughout Philadelphia. The city of Philadelphia urges residents to go to an air-conditioned space during the heatwave.
If air conditioning is unavailable, residents may visit the city’s cooling centers and spraygrounds. Residents are also encouraged to keep blinds and curtains closed during the day, open windows to let in a breeze if it cools down at night, and take cold showers or baths to help stay cool.
Extreme heat is a major health concern, and can be deadly. Heat-related illness kills more people nationally than hurricanes, tornadoes, and flooding, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
If residents see a person who appears to be unhoused during a Code Red, they are urged to request a street outreach team by contacting the city’s Homeless Outreach hotline at 215-232-1984.
Residents concerned about an older adult during extremely hot weather are urged to contact the Philadelphia Corporation for Aging HeatLine at 215-765-9040.
During extreme heat, public health officials urge Philadelphians to check on their elderly neighbors and relatives. Residents are also urged to call 911 if they see someone exhibiting symptoms of heatstroke, including rapid heartbeat, difficulty breathing, and chest pain.