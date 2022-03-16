Has the electric vehicle revolution finally arrived?

Air Date: March 17, 2022 10:00 am
Vice President Kamala Harris charges an electric vehicle in one of the charging stations during her tour of the Brandywine Maintenance Facility in Prince George's County, Md., highlighting the electric vehicle investments in the bipartisan infrastructure law and the "Build Back Better Act" Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Have high prices at the pump made you wish you were driving an electric car? Good luck finding one to buy. Interest in EV’s has grown exponentially in recent years and despite dozens of new models and companies making them, there are still long waitlists. But for some people, price, range anxiety, and the still limited electric infrastructure remain major roadblocks.

We start off our hour on electric cars, investigating the true cost of manufacturing these vehicles with New York Times’ ERIC LIPTON, who has looked at the damage done by mining the rare minerals, like lithium and cobalt, needed to power EVs.

Then, we’ll talk about some of the newest electric models and companies, the latest battery technology, and where our electric infrastructure stands with two automotive journalists, JOHN VOELCKER, contributing editor for Car and Driver and NIKKI GORDON-BLOOMFIELD, with Transport Evolve.

New York Times, Carmakers Race to Control Next-Generation Battery Technology – “The prize: batteries that would be cheaper, faster to charge and less vulnerable to raw material shortages. Whoever gets there first will have a major advantage.”

Car and Driver, Month by Month in 2021, the Electric-Car Future Came into Focus – The days of Tesla having the EV market largely to itself are over.

NBC News, U.S. to provide $5 billion to help states build network of EV charging stations – “These are taxpayer dollars, so it can’t just be a blank check,” Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said.

