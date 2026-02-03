Philadelphia Auto Show shifts into high gear at Pennsylvania Convention Center
The vehicle showcase returns with test-driving opportunities, one-of-a-kind vehicles and Eagles and Flyers players.
The Philly Auto Show rolled back into town this weekend, displaying the latest technology in the automotive industry and thrilling test-drive experiences. A beloved tradition since 1902, the first day of the show attracted hundreds of visitors despite frigid temperatures in the city.
It’s the Super Bowl for car lovers, if you will.
“We’re very proud to say that this is the largest auto show we’ve had since [the end of] COVID-19,” said Mike Gempp, president of the Auto Dealers Association of Greater Philadelphia and former director of the show.
From Jan. 31 to Feb. 8, each hall in the Pennsylvania Convention Center will be filled with brand-new cars from major brands like Cadillac, Polestar and Tesla. But the cars aren’t on display just to be viewed.
On either side of the building, there are test-driving experiences for a variety of vehicles, including tracks for electric and hybrid vehicles and Camp Jeep, which comes equipped with a series of obstacles designed to highlight the durability of Jeep vehicles. Families can experience the Jeep mountain, which stands at 18 feet tall and has a 35-degree climb.
Though Camp Jeep may be limited to participants with a license, no paperwork is needed to partake in the Kiddie Camp Jeep course, featuring small Jeeps and helmets to allow children to get behind the wheel safely.
“It’s the next generation of kids enjoying cars,” said Richard Zeller, who has been coming to the show every year and often brings his grandson.
The event schedule for the show is packed with games, special appearances and even pet adoptions. This year, attendees can browse 700,000 square feet of cars and, on select days throughout the week, meet former Philadelphia Flyers players Dave Schultz and Gary Dornhoefer, and Eagles great Vince Papale.
Alongside the 27 brands displaying their latest vehicles, one section of the show, Exotic Avenue, is dedicated to customized, luxury vehicles, including a twin-turbo Lamborghini Huracan. The high-end car at this show is one of 50 in the world. Another Lamborghini, in a neon green color, was customized with one side of the vehicle reading “Broke Forever” and the other reading “Need money for Bugatti.”
On the ground floor is Custom Alley, where companies who specialize in custom car paints and covers display their latest work.
How the show has grown
The emerging theme at the show is growth. Despite being hit heavily by COVID-19 restrictions and not being able to host the event in 2021, Gempp is ready to shift gears and expand the show.
“The auto industry is definitely, absolutely, 100% reflected by the Philly Auto Show. We’re in growth mode, very similar to the industry. We’re reinventing ourselves every day,” Gempp said.
Attendees noted that over the years, the number of electric and hybrid cars on display has greatly increased. Though brands such as Toyota and Volkswagen remain dedicated to their mission of carbon neutrality and work toward that by producing eclectic and hybrid vehicles, some attendees have been hesitant about these new advancements.
“Electric cars and sustainability are two totally different things, because you cannot really have an electric car with sustainability. The cars need lithium, they need cobalt. There’s only a finite amount of minerals,” said Richard Zeller, who works in the automotive industry.
“I just think it’s more politics driving it than actual sustainability,” he continued.
For many, lifestyle and accessibility are a large concern surrounding electric vehicles. Gempp said people are much more comfortable with hybrid vehicles than fully electric models.
“A lot of people in Philadelphia don’t have a garage. A lot of people in Philadelphia may not even know where they’re parking every night. It’s very difficult to own a pure electric vehicle in those kinds of circumstances,” he stated.
The “e-Tracks,” which allow attendees to test-drive a variety of electric and hybrid models, have begun to change minds about the electrification of vehicles. According to Gempp, those who took a ride on the tracks last year stated they would be 25% more likely to purchase an electric vehicle.
Despite these concerns, the show dates back over a century and remains an exciting opportunity for residents to see the newest car models, test-drive a luxury vehicle or tackle an obstacle course in a sturdy Jeep. For Mike Gempp, the show is also a way of serving the community.
“There’s so many options out there. Find what’s important to you, and you will find the technology, the ride, the look and the feel that fits you. And you’ll feel great about it when you’re stuck in 76 traffic for two hours,” he said. “It’ll make it just a little bit easier that way.”
