Philadelphia Auto Show shifts into high gear at Pennsylvania Convention Center

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The Philly Auto Show rolled back into town this weekend, displaying the latest technology in the automotive industry and thrilling test-drive experiences. A beloved tradition since 1902, the first day of the show attracted hundreds of visitors despite frigid temperatures in the city.

It’s the Super Bowl for car lovers, if you will.

“We’re very proud to say that this is the largest auto show we’ve had since [the end of] COVID-19,” said Mike Gempp, president of the Auto Dealers Association of Greater Philadelphia and former director of the show.

From Jan. 31 to Feb. 8, each hall in the Pennsylvania Convention Center will be filled with brand-new cars from major brands like Cadillac, Polestar and Tesla. But the cars aren’t on display just to be viewed.