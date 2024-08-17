From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Sierra Marrero has run a handmade herbal crystal candle making business in Philadelphia for the past three years.

At first, she saw a steady flow of customers at Indigo Stardust Candles, but that has somewhat dried up this year. Some of her regulars simply don’t have the extra cash to spend on luxuries, even something as relatively inexpensive as candles, she said.

Marrero is just one Black-owned small business at the National Black Business Month Expo

who described a difficult economy with higher costs and fewer customers with extra cash. There are more than 1,100 Black owned businesses inside Philadelphia city limits, or roughly 5.4% of all businesses, according to an analysis of Census data by Drexel University.

Entrepreneurs, who convened at the recently concluded expo at the Wells Fargo Center in South Philly Thursday, said raw materials, shipping and online competitors selling cheaper products than handmade goods are the biggest challenges they face. To stay afloat, they have to cut costs, get creative and think beyond brick and mortar.

Marrero is still selling candles at pop-up markets and online, but she’s also making party favors, throwing private candle making classes and even selling wholesale.

“[Customers] may not want to buy a candle but they might want to pay for an experience and bring all their friends out,” she said.“But we’re always popping up, we do a lot of events and live shops [on social media].”

She said raw materials and shipping have doubled in price. About three years ago, she could buy 60 pounds of soy wax for $120, but now she can only get 45 pounds for the same price.

“The biggest thing is shipping,” she said. “So now I’m trying to find more local places to get it so I’m not paying extreme shipping because glasses are heavy, pounds of wax is heavy and it definitely runs up [the cost to produce the products].”