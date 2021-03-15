More Black-owned businesses survived Philly’s lockdown than researchers expected

A rare data point

Beech Companies — a group of nonprofits that focus on community development — spends about $35,000 annually on compiling, printing, and promoting its directory.

That figure includes paying for contractors who, this spring, called and emailed every single business on the 2020 list to see if they were still open.

“[We] called as many times as possible to confirm,” said Eric Nzeribe, who worked on the effort and also publishes Funtimes, a magazine aimed at the Philadelphia-area’s African diaspora community.

While by no means comprehensive, this kind of data is rare. The City of Philadelphia does not track small business closures. Those in search of hard numbers often have to turn to third-party services, like credit card companies, or Yelp.

Since the pandemic began, there have been signs that Black business owners have been hit harder than their white counterparts.

Between early March and July of 2020, the number of Black Philadelphians reporting they were business owners on a monthly census survey fell by 68%. By comparison, the number of white residents who said they owned a business fell just 44%

In a more recent survey from the tax preparation company H&R Block, more than half of Black business owners reported losing 50% or more of their revenue last year, while just about a third of white business owners said the same thing.

The fact that less than 10% of businesses listed on Beech’s Black Business Directory closed over the last year of lockdowns is a credit to the success of aid programs that targeted business owners of color, Scott said.

His organization helped manage Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 Relief Statewide Small Business Assistance program, which reserved half of its $200 million pool of grant money for business owners of color.

“This was a lifesaver for many of the organizations,” Scott said. “They wouldn’t have survived if they hadn’t received those loans and grants.”

And, while early in the pandemic business owners of color were less likely to be approved for a federal stimulus loan than their white counterparts, the Biden administration has been making an aggressive effort to reach them.