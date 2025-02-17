From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Erin Elman remembers how access to free extracurricular programs changed her life as a student in New York City public schools decades ago.

“I didn’t have the greatest school experience,” Elman said. “But what got me through and really helped me see a future for myself was the out-of-school programs. It just exposed me to a whole world that I knew nothing about.”

Now Elman, as the new CEO of Girls Inc. for Greater Philadelphia and South Jersey, wants to help broaden the horizon of young women across the region. The organization reaches about 3,000 young women each year.

Girls Inc. already offers science, technology, literacy and vocational trade experiences in addition to mentorship programs. Elman aims to incorporate more arts and culture programming into the lineup.

She previously served as the dean of graduate and professional studies at the University of the Arts until its abrupt closure in June 2024.

Elman said that there’s a difference between reading about history or listening to a lecture and experiencing a slice of the past through music, dance or art, which can help students stay engaged.

“I believe that the arts truly do have the ability to transform society. One of the things that the arts do is that they help individuals see themselves in history that reading about history [doesn’t offer],” she said.

For example, the popular Broadway musical about founding father Alexander Hamilton “allowed millions of Americans to understand the development of our country and the Constitution in a very different way,” she said.