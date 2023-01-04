Bucks County’s Pearl S. Buck Foundation wants your help naming a ‘Woman of Influence’

If you could choose an influential woman to be honored with an international award, who would it be?

That’s what the Pearl S. Buck Foundation is asking. For the first time since it launched its Woman of Influence Award in 1979, the Bucks County-based foundation is asking the public to nominate candidates to be honored later this spring.

The Woman of Influence award recognizes someone who embodies the humanitarian goals of Buck, the Nobel and Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist (“The Good Earth”) who spent much of her life advocating for civil rights and international child adoption. She died in 1973.

Past recipients have included politicians, writers, artists, and entertainers, including very recognizable names like Hillary Clinton, actress Sheryl Lee Ralph, writer Toni Morrison, and comedian Pearl Bailey. The list also includes less-recognized names like Cynthia Rufe, a U.S. District Court judge in Philadelphia; Pamela Rainey Lawler, the founder of Philabundance; and Julie Henning, one of several fostered and adopted children that were raised by Buck.

“Julie’s a little bit of a local celebrity, but she’s relatively unknown. But she has a really important story to tell,” said Susan Savage, vice president of development at the Pearl S. Buck Foundation. “She wrote a book – she’s an accomplished author just like her foster mother – and she uses her time and energy to spread the word about Amerasian adoption. That’s her life’s work.”