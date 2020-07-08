Historic portraits of ‘outstanding’ Black Americans featured in new online exhibit

Pieces from a historic collection of painted portraits showcasing prominent Black Americans are back on virtual display, more than 75 years after the collection first debuted.

“Portraits of Outstanding Americans of Negro Origin” was commissioned in 1943 by William Harmon, a wealthy real estate developer who created a foundation in his own name to raise awareness of the accomplishments of African Americans. The series includes scientists, business leaders, activists, artists and intellectuals — like inventor George Washington Carver, opera singer Marian Anderson, philosopher Alain Locke, and Jane Matilda Bolin, the first Black woman to graduate from Yale Law School and the first to join the New York City Law Department — people Harmon thought the public should know better.

Seven paintings from that historic exhibition have been included in a new online exhibition by the Pearl S. Buck House in Bucks County, to unpack the Nobel Prize-winning novelist’s involvement with the civil rights movement, and her connections with many of its leaders who are featured in the portrait collection.

The first set of 23 portraits were painted by Laura Wheeler Waring, a Black artist who trained at the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts in Philadelphia and taught at Cheyney University for three decades; and Betsy Graves Reyneau, a white artist who trained in Boston and eventually settled in Moorestown, New Jersey.

When the exhibit opened at the Smithsonian Institute in 1944, both First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt and Vice President Henry Wallace attended. Once it had drawn more than 21,000 visitors, the Harmon Foundation set the collection out on the road for a tour, where it was shown in 40 venues over 10 years, breaking attendance records.

As the tour continued throughout the 1940s, more portraits were commissioned until there were almost 50 in total.

Then, in 1954, the United States Supreme Court ruled on Brown v. Board of Education, abolishing legal segregation. The Harmon Foundation, believing racial tolerance had been achieved, discontinued the exhibition. With racial parity achieved, the show was no longer needed.

The foundation donated 41 portraits to the National Portrait Gallery, where they are sometimes displayed, but rarely together as they were originally intended.

While the exhibition was on tour, it was often used as a backdrop for racially integrated social functions.