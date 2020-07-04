Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.

To find a way to put on a live performance during a global pandemic, the Wilma Theater is taking cues from centuries ago.

The theater’s plan to build a circular cage of box seating, two tiers high, is inspired by the original Globe Theatre in 17th century London, where many of William Shakespeare’s plays were first performed.

The seating scheme also recalls classic Russian and European opera houses, where wealthy patrons would rent a private box for an entire performance season.

“People like sitting in boxes,” said Wilma co-artistic director Yury Urnov. “People would buy a year-long loge, or box in the Russian-European opera. That would be the thing. They would decorate their own box with paintings and have a small room in front of the box where they would eat. So this culture used to be there.”

Modern patrons will not be able to reserve a private box for a season, however, when the Wilma builds its 20-box ring (each seating two people) on its stage, possibly in the fall. The seating scheme will be modular, able to change configuration depending on the needs of the play: it could be shaped like a ring, a crescent, an oval, a horseshoe, etc.

The unusual on-stage arrangement will be the only seating available when it is used. The normal 296 seats in the auditorium will not be available.