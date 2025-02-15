From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

On a recent chilly afternoon, participants in the Restorative Community Project program at Collective Climb huddled inside a warm space in Center City in Philadelphia.

The session was the first in the monthslong cohort , designed especially for high schoolers and teenagers of color, where participants are paid to become restorative justice practitioners.

On this particular day, nine young people sat in a circle discussing redlining, colonization and substance abuse, passing a wooden piece back and forth to the next speaker. They read Joy Harjo’s poem “Conflict Resolution for Holy Beings,” and reflect on how it relates to the kind of community they want to build for their cohort at Collective Climb.

It’s this kind of collaborative learning that sets Collective Climb apart, said co-founder and executive director Mckayla Warwick.

“I feel like one of the reasons we’re able to cultivate that environment is as simple as just using a restorative technology,” Warwick said. “We aren’t sitting at tables, you know? We’re sitting in a circle, and we have a talking piece, so there is no leader in the room. Every single person when they have that talking piece is the person who’s expressing themselves, and the rest of us are actively listening, critically engaged with what they’re saying, and yes, building upon that.”

Warwick, Kwaku Owusu and Hyungtae Kim founded the organization in 2019, when they were seniors at University of Pennsylvania. They received the university’s “President’s Engagement Prize,” a $100,000 grant plus a living stipend for graduating seniors working on a project for social good.

The founders at first planned to provide financial literacy workshops to West Philly teens, but their focus shifted in 2020. While the country was largely on lockdown during the COVID-19 pandemic, protests over George Floyd’s murder at the hands of police and an uptick in gun violence were impacting many young people in the neighborhood.

“There wasn’t really space for teens to openly and candidly process their emotions,” Owusu, the group’s co-founder and finance director, said. “So we shifted and used the framework of restorative justice, which was new in theory to us, but in our lived experiences, was something very grounded.”

From there, Owusu and Warwick built out Collective Climb to include the RCP program and its Restorative Justice Diversion program, working with teens whose criminal cases are diverted from the family court system by the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office.

This year, the nonprofit moved into a permanent space at 15th and Pine streets in Center City.

Warwick and Owusu said having a central meeting place for their diversion and Restorative Community Project (RCP) programs is a huge benefit, especially as Collective Climb has grown to serve teens from neighborhoods throughout the city.

“The goal is to have this as a functional community space where you don’t necessarily have to be a Collective Climb RCP or Diversion youth to pop in,” Owusu said. “You could just be a kid walking down the street, down 15th and need a place to chill, need some food, need some water, or just need to be young.”