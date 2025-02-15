From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Philadelphia’s school board convened Thursday night for a “Goals and Guardrails” meeting, reflecting on the progress of its new English Language Arts curriculum. Six months into the rollout, student test scores have remained steady, aligning with pre-existing trends of gradual improvement.

Assessing the Impact

The district’s new ELA curriculum for kindergarten through eighth grade, developed by the nonprofit organization EL Education, is based on the “science of reading” approach, which emphasizes phonics and foundational literacy skills over contextual guessing. Before its adoption, Philadelphia teachers lacked a standardized method for teaching reading.

Though Philadelphia’s reading scores lag behind state and national averages, the district has seen more stability in its literacy rates than many large city school systems, some of which have continued to decline post-pandemic. By fourth grade, more than 65% of Philadelphia students still read below grade level, according to the Read by the 4th organization. However, according to district officials, the city’s schools are recovering from the pandemic faster than other large city school districts.

“This curriculum that we’ve implemented just this year — and we haven’t had a full year of implementation — it is already showing that it is continuing to make a difference,” Deputy Superintendent Jermaine Dawson told the board.

Dawson emphasized student improvement over the course of the school year, though it is virtually the same as it was last year: The increase in scores on Star ELA tests from fall to winter this year is proportional to the previous couple of years.

It’s too early to assess whether the new “science of reading” system is having an impact, according to Dr. Tonya Wolford, who serves as chief of district evaluation, research and accountability.

Still, she said, “We can say we are headed in the right direction.”

Board members also noted a trend of students entering school with slightly stronger reading skills each year, leading to incremental gains in later grades.

“What this is saying,” Dawson explained, “is that each year, we’re getting better at sending students to third grade who are in a better position to have the foundational skills that they need in order to demonstrate mastery.”