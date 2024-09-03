From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

About two years ago, Matt Dragon took a job as a software engineer at a Philadelphia nonprofit organization with a mission that he wanted to support: helping people apply for public benefits when they can’t navigate the system to do it themselves.

People can struggle with the application process for a number of reasons, whether it be that they’re a senior citizen, aren’t technologically savvy or lack access to a computer or the internet.

“If the [nonprofit’s] mission had just been a website to apply people or a chatbot kind of thing, it wouldn’t have had the same appeal to me,” Dragon said.

Instead, individuals were given a phone number that routed them to the Benefits Data Trust call center where a social services agent would walk them through the process – for up to an hour – to apply for any public benefits they may qualify for including food, healthcare, internet and housing.

Now, instead of helping the public, Dragon is lending a hand to his old colleagues to find new jobs because their employer, Benefits Data Trust, crumbled unexpectedly two months ago.

As of August 24, the nonprofit laid off all its 273 employees and shut down its call center.

Dragon worries about the future of his former coworkers.

The lowest-paid workers, mostly in the call center, are at risk financially for falling through the social safety net that was laid bare during the COVID-19 pandemic. Even though they’ve spent countless hours helping others in need.

“It was a very collaborative, open, accepting kind of environment,” he said, especially for LGBTQIA+ individuals. But now “a lot of folks are really worried about finding a new place that’s accepting.”

It’s a wildly different reality than two summers ago, when the software engineer joined Benefits Data Trust.

At the time, it was given a $20 million unrestricted grant by philanthropist MacKenzie Scott — the ex-wife of Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos.

In fiscal year 2021, the nonprofit collected $13 million in grants and generated $28 million in revenue. Its margin was $21,344, its financial filing shows. In fiscal year 2022, the most recent year where data was publicly available, the nonprofit collected $32 million in grants and generated total revenue of $45 million. Its margin was $11 million that year.

The nonprofit did not respond to a request for its most recent IRS 990 filing.